New York Yankees Aaron Judge Launches 62nd Home Run

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The American League has a new single-season home run king.

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge launched his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night on the road against the Texas Rangers, breaking the AL record he shared with Roger Maris.

After depositing a Tim Mayza sinker into the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen to tie Maris' mark last Wednesday, Judge went without a home run during the Yankees' final regular-season homestand -- a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Back on the road, Judge, who had gone 2-for-9 with two singles in two games against the Rangers through Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader, took Texas pitcher Jesus Tinoco deep in the first inning of the nightcap to reach No. 62.

Get our free mobile app

"It's a big relief. I think that everyone can sit back down in their seats and watch the ballgame, you know? No, but it's been a fun ride so far," Judge said. "Getting a chance to do this, with the team we've got, the guys surrounding me, the constant support from my family whose been with me through this whole thing ... it's been a great honor."

The record-setting homer came three days after the 61st anniversary of the day Maris passed the legendary Babe Ruth with his 61st home run.