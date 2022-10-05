New York Yankees Aaron Judge Launches 62nd Home Run
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The American League has a new single-season home run king.
After depositing a Tim Mayza sinker into the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen to tie Maris' mark last Wednesday, Judge went without a home run during the Yankees' final regular-season homestand -- a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.
Back on the road, Judge, who had gone 2-for-9 with two singles in two games against the Rangers through Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader, took Texas pitcher Jesus Tinoco deep in the first inning of the nightcap to reach No. 62.
"It's a big relief. I think that everyone can sit back down in their seats and watch the ballgame, you know? No, but it's been a fun ride so far," Judge said. "Getting a chance to do this, with the team we've got, the guys surrounding me, the constant support from my family whose been with me through this whole thing ... it's been a great honor."
The record-setting homer came three days after the 61st anniversary of the day Maris passed the legendary Babe Ruth with his 61st home run.