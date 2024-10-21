Soto’s 3-Run Homer Launch Yankees Into World Series
CLEVELAND -- — Juan Soto was supposed to be the difference-maker, the one who pushed the New York Yankees back to the top.
Soto hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and the Yankees advanced to their 41st World Series — and first in 15 years — by beating the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series on Saturday night.
New York won the first two at Yankee Stadium without much fanfare or any major drama. However, it was a different story in Cleveland as all three games at Progressive Field were nail-biters.
Cleveland just didn’t have enough and a surprising season under first-year manager Stephen Vogt ended just short of a World Series. The franchise remains without a title since 1948, baseball’s current longest drought.
The Yankees, who missed the playoffs a year ago, will try to win their 28th title, facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series beginning Friday.
