Soto’s 3-Run Homer Launch Yankees Into World Series

Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

CLEVELAND -- — Juan Soto was supposed to be the difference-maker, the one who pushed the New York Yankees back to the top.

 

Soto hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and the Yankees advanced to their 41st World Series — and first in 15 years — by beating the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series on Saturday night.


Baseball’s biggest brand is going back to October’s main stage. The 25-year-old Soto is eligible for free agency this winter, and Yankees fans chanted “Re-sign Soto!” during the postgame festivities. He's expected to get a contract upward of $600 million, and his heroics in Game 5 may have raised his price. 

 

New York won the first two at Yankee Stadium without much fanfare or any major drama. However, it was a different story in Cleveland as all three games at Progressive Field were nail-biters.


The Guardians rallied to win Game 3 on two, two-run homers in their last two at-bats, and the Yankees held on to win Game 4 after blowing a four-run lead.

Cleveland just didn’t have enough and a surprising season under first-year manager Stephen Vogt ended just short of a World Series. The franchise remains without a title since 1948, baseball’s current longest drought.

 

The Yankees, who missed the playoffs a year ago, will try to win their 28th title, facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series beginning Friday.

