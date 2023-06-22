Meet NHL’s Newest HOF Members

The National Hockey League 2023 Hall of Fame Class will be introduced with seven new inductees led by New York Rager's goalie Henrik Lundqvist.

Lundqvist was a first-year-eligible Hall candidate. He's sixth in NHL career wins (459), ninth in games played (887), and 11th in career save percentage (.918). Lundqvist won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender in 2011-12 and was a finalist for the award a total of five times. He was also a finalist for the Hart Trophy as league MVP in 2011-12.

Along with Lundqvist, netminders Tom Barrasso and Mike Vernon have been selected for the Hockey Hall of Fame, as announced Wednesday.

They join former NHL center Pierre Turgeon and Canadian women's hockey star Caroline Ouellette, as well as coach Ken Hitchcock and the late Pierre Lacroix, who built two Stanley Cup champions with the Colorado Avalanche.

Ken Hitchcock is fourth in career NHL wins with 849 and seventh in games coached with 1,598. Hitchcock led the 1998-99 Dallas Stars to their first Stanley Cup championship and then won the Western Conference again the next season. Hitchcock also coached the Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, St. Louis Blues, and Edmonton Oilers. He also served as an assistant coach for the 2014 Canadian Olympic national team, which won gold.

Pierre Lacroix passed away in 2020. He was the president and general manager of the Quebec Nordiques and then followed them when they relocated to Colorado. His bold moves as Avalanche GM -- including the acquisitions of Hall of Famers Patrick Roy, Ray Bourque, and Rob Blake -- led to Stanley Cup wins in 1996 and 2001.

Tom Barrasso has been eligible since 2006. He won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991 and 1992. In 1983-84, he was the rookie of the year and won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's best goaltender with the Buffalo Sabres. His 369 wins are 20th all-time.

Turgeon has been eligible since 2010. He played 1,294 games in the NHL with six teams, the majority of them with the Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues. His 515 career goals rank 40th all-time, and his 1,327 career points rank 34th. Turgeon never won an international hockey medal, never won the Stanley Cup, and won only a single individual award in the NHL: the Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly play in 1992-93.

Ouellette was in her second year of eligibility. The forward is one of only five athletes to win a gold medal in four consecutive Winter Olympics, helping the Canadian women to the top of the podium in 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014, along with Olympic silver in 1998. She won six gold medals in the IIHF women's world championship.