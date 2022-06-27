No Driveway Hosing and Other Little Known Sioux Falls Laws

Did you know it's against city ordinances to clean your sidewalk, driveway, building, or vehicle with a water hose in Sioux Falls?

According to Sioux Falls Central, there are some Sioux Falls city ordinances that we probably don't know anything about. Like, no feeding ducks or geese in and around city bike trails and city parks. For some reason, Arrowhead Park and the Great Plains Zoo are excluded from the law.

We are familiar with the lawn watering restrictions that often go into effect in the summer months. But we never thought about these restrictions.

In Sioux Falls it is against the law to use the hose on your house to spray wash sidewalks, driveway, your car, or the building itself. In other words, do try to be like every shop owner in every movie set in New York City.

After reading the ordinance it makes sense. The basic idea seems to be to deter people from doing things that leave the hose running. The rules say you clean your car or your driveway with a bucket, but don't just turn on the spigot and let gallons of the precious wet stuff flow away.

City Of Sioux Falls Code Of Ordinances states: § 52.002 CERTAIN USES OF WATER DETERMINED NONESSENTIAL – The following uses of water are hereby determined to be nonessential and are hereby prohibited:

(a) Washing outdoor surfaces. The washing of sidewalks, driveways, filling station aprons, porches, and other outdoor surfaces except by container not exceeding three-gallon capacity or pursuant to an exception granted under § 52.009;

(b) Washing mobile equipment. The washing of automobiles, trucks, trailers, trailer houses, railroad cars or any other type of mobile equipment except where required by health and sanitary requirements and except from water contained in a container not exceeding three-gallon capacity or from a hose equipped with an automatic shutoff device at the end from which water is taken. This division (b) shall not apply to commercial vehicle washing facilities operating at fixed locations;

(c) Cleaning buildings. The washing by hose of the inside and outside of dwellings and buildings except pursuant to an exception granted under § 52.009;

There are some other very interesting Sioux Falls city ordinances that I didn't know anything about, and a few I'm sure I've violated. Check out a full list at Siouxfallscentral.com.