Northern State University Coach Fired

Head football coach at Northern State University in Aberdeen Tom Dosch was fired on Wednesday. Dosch has been at the helm of the NSU football program for the past ten years.

According to the Aberdeen American News, Dosch notified his players via a text message that he was told Wednesday morning that “I am no longer the head football Coach at NSU.”

Through his ten-year Coach Dosch led the Wolves to a 53-57 record. Dosch had winning seasons in six of the last eight years.

In 2014 when NSU finished 8-3 Dosch was named NSIC Coach of the Year.