Nebraska Man Dies Unexpectedly at Northern State University

A Northern State Unversity student-athlete died suddenly.

According to Dakota News Now, Caden Moore, a senior member of the wrestling team and special education major died unexpectedly on Wednesday.

Law enforcement in Aberdeen has said that they do not suspect foul play in the death.

“On behalf of our entire campus community, I extend our sincere sympathies to Caden’s family, friends and teammates,” said NSU President Neal Schnoor. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this extremely difficult time.”

Moore hailed from O'Neill, Nebraska, and wrestled in the 157-pound weight class. In his junior season, he advanced to the NCAA National Championships for the first time in his career.

NSU students can contact the NSU Counseling Center at 605-626-2371 or call the South Dakota 2-1-1 Helpline if they need someone to talk to.