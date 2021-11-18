Minnesota Woman Banned From Iowa Casino Arrested for Trespassing
Getting arrested for going to a place you have been told you cannot go to sounds like an interesting way to start a weekend, even if it isn't a good way to start that weekend.
According to NWestIowa.com, that's what happened last Saturday morning when 31-year-old Nicolette Jean Anderson of Worthington, Minnesota was arrested at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort near Larchwood, Iowa.
Anderson had previously been permanently banned from ever entering the casino. A Lyon County Sheriff's deputy confronted her on the floor of the casino but she claimed to be a different person. However, the deputy had photographs provided by dispatch to identify her.
She was arrested and charged with trespassing and interference with official acts. What exactly is interference with official acts? Under Iowa Code 719.1:
A person commits interference with official acts when the person knowingly resists or obstructs anyone known by the person to be a peace officer, jailer, emergency medical care
provider (and) ... knowingly resists or obstructs the service or execution by any authorized person of any civil or criminal process or order of any court.
So giving a different name other than her real name is what got her in a little more trouble than just the trespassing.
TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:
- Did You Know There's A Secret Brunch Spot In Sioux Falls?
- Iowa's Palmer Candy Company Offering Big, Tasty Gift Box For Christmas
- Opening Day For Anthropologie At The Empire Mall
- Sioux Falls Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Take-n-Bake Meals