Sioux Falls Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Take-n-Heat Meals

This time of year, most of us eagerly anticipate all that Thanksgiving has to offer.

There's some time away from work (hopefully), a chance to connect with family and friends, and of course, a chance to stuff our faces with an ungodly amount of traditional holiday food.

But what if you want all of the calorie overload that comes with turkey day without having to do all of the work preparing all of that delicious food?

Luckily, a number of area restaurants have got you covered with order-ahead options that you simply swoop in and pick up:

$89.99 (15-18 lb. smoked turkey)

$179.99 (smoked turkey meal for 12 people):

Turkey

Mashed potatoes and gravy

Green Bean Casserole

Stuffing

Mac and Cheese

Cornbread muffins

Citrus herb turkey – $6

Mashed potatoes – $2.50

Keto cheesy cauliflower mash – $4

Gravy – $5

Dozen dinner rolls- $5

Roast fingerling potato medley – $4

Garlic green beans – $5

Honey glazed carrots – $3.50

Parmesan roast asparagus- $4

Holiday vegetable medley (Brussel sprouts, carrots, walnuts, cranberries) – $5

Scalloped corn casserole – $4

Buttered corn – $2

Green bean casserole – $7

$70 - Turkey

$130 - Turkey meal:

Turkey

6 sides

12 dinner rolls

$10 (per person)

Turkey

Mashed potatoes and gravy

Cream cheese corn

Stuffing

Dinner roll

Turkey dinner with sides:

(8-10 people): $139.99

(4-6 people): $89.99

$89.99 (Serves 4-6 people)

Roasted turkey

Herb stuffing

Turkey gravy

Mashed potatoes

Green bean almondine

Baked mac ‘n’ cheese

Dinner rolls with butter

Cranberry sauce

$19.95 (per person)

Turkey breast

Mashed potatoes and herbed gravy

Homemade stuffing

Green bean casserole

Brown sugar and bacon sweet potatoes

Brandied cranberries

Breadsmith dinner roll with butter

Herb-brined and roasted Ferndale turkey - $40.00

Apple and fennel sausage stuffing - $15.00

Roasted Brussels with bacon vinaigrette and goat cheese - $15.00

Cranberry and pecan wild rice pilaf - $15.00

Green bean casserole with local mushrooms and herbs - $15.00

House turkey gravy - $12.00

Pinot and jalapeno cranberry sauce - $15.00

Crème Fraîche crushed new potatoes - $15.00

$175

Whole tTurkey

Stuffing (4 lbs.)

Mashed potatoes (4 lbs.) with gravy

Green bean casserole (4 lbs.)

Family-sized apple crisp

Turkey dinners with all of the traditional sides:

Feeds 12 people - $149.99

Feeds 8 people - $99.99

Feeds 4 people - $59.99

Feeds 2 people - $34.99

Turkey dinner (serves 6-8 people) $75

Sides (small: $5 - $12, large: $10- $50)

Breads ($3.50 - $12)

Salads (small: $10, large: $35)

Pies

Roasted turkey breast - $9.99 (per pound)

Mashed potatoes - $4.99/$9.99

Gravy - $3.99/$7.99

Brussel sprouts with applewood bacon - $5.99/$10.99

Sweet potato gratin - $14.99

Quinoa stuffed acorn squash - $3.99

Green bean casserole - $14.99

Classic herb stuffing - $13.99, with sausage $20.00

Pumpkin tarts - $19.99

$16 (per person)

Roasted turkey

Homemade mashed potatoes and gravy

Stuffing

Green Bean Casserole

Dinner Roll

$90 - Thanksgiving Dinner (serves 6)

Roasted turkey

Homemade mashed potatoes and gravy

Stuffing

Green bean casserole

Dinner Roll

$25 (per person)

Smothered turkey wings and roll

Slice of sweet ham

Choice of three sides: mashed potatoes, candied yams, baked mac 'n cheese, green bean casserole, cornbread dressing, fried corn

Choice of dessert: mini sweet potato pie, mini pecan pie, mini chocolate pie, cheesecake, bread pudding

Now if you're looking for a place to actually dine in on Thanksgiving Day, you'll find these local establishments with an 'OPEN' sign hanging in the front window:

Boss' Chicken and Pizza (26th Street location)

Carnaval Brazilian Grill

Cracker Barrel

Denny's

Famous Dave's BBQ

Fryn' Pan

Gateway Casino & Lounge

Giliberto’s (Minnesota Avenue & Sertoma Avenue locations)

Grand Falls Casino - Robert’s Buffet

Granite City Food & Brewery

Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet

Hy-Vee Market Grille (South Minnesota Avenue, East 10th Street, and East 57th Street locations)

Lao Szechuan Hot Pot Restaurant

Marlin's Family Restaurant (North Cliff Avenue location)

Perkins Restaurant and Bakery (West 41st Street and East Arrowhead Parkway locations)

