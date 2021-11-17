Sioux Falls Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Take-n-Heat Meals
This time of year, most of us eagerly anticipate all that Thanksgiving has to offer.
There's some time away from work (hopefully), a chance to connect with family and friends, and of course, a chance to stuff our faces with an ungodly amount of traditional holiday food.
But what if you want all of the calorie overload that comes with turkey day without having to do all of the work preparing all of that delicious food?
Luckily, a number of area restaurants have got you covered with order-ahead options that you simply swoop in and pick up:
- Big J's Roadhouse (Harrisburg)
$89.99 (15-18 lb. smoked turkey)
$179.99 (smoked turkey meal for 12 people):
Turkey
Mashed potatoes and gravy
Green Bean Casserole
Stuffing
Mac and Cheese
Cornbread muffins
Citrus herb turkey – $6
Mashed potatoes – $2.50
Keto cheesy cauliflower mash – $4
Gravy – $5
Dozen dinner rolls- $5
Roast fingerling potato medley – $4
Garlic green beans – $5
Honey glazed carrots – $3.50
Parmesan roast asparagus- $4
Holiday vegetable medley (Brussel sprouts, carrots, walnuts, cranberries) – $5
Scalloped corn casserole – $4
Buttered corn – $2
Green bean casserole – $7
$70 - Turkey
$130 - Turkey meal:
Turkey
6 sides
12 dinner rolls
$10 (per person)
Turkey
Mashed potatoes and gravy
Cream cheese corn
Stuffing
Dinner roll
Turkey dinner with sides:
(8-10 people): $139.99
(4-6 people): $89.99
$89.99 (Serves 4-6 people)
Roasted turkey
Herb stuffing
Turkey gravy
Mashed potatoes
Green bean almondine
Baked mac ‘n’ cheese
Dinner rolls with butter
Cranberry sauce
$19.95 (per person)
Turkey breast
Mashed potatoes and herbed gravy
Homemade stuffing
Green bean casserole
Brown sugar and bacon sweet potatoes
Brandied cranberries
Breadsmith dinner roll with butter
Herb-brined and roasted Ferndale turkey - $40.00
Apple and fennel sausage stuffing - $15.00
Roasted Brussels with bacon vinaigrette and goat cheese - $15.00
Cranberry and pecan wild rice pilaf - $15.00
Green bean casserole with local mushrooms and herbs - $15.00
House turkey gravy - $12.00
Pinot and jalapeno cranberry sauce - $15.00
Crème Fraîche crushed new potatoes - $15.00
$175
Whole tTurkey
Stuffing (4 lbs.)
Mashed potatoes (4 lbs.) with gravy
Green bean casserole (4 lbs.)
Family-sized apple crisp
Turkey dinners with all of the traditional sides:
Feeds 12 people - $149.99
Feeds 8 people - $99.99
Feeds 4 people - $59.99
Feeds 2 people - $34.99
Turkey dinner (serves 6-8 people) $75
Sides (small: $5 - $12, large: $10- $50)
Breads ($3.50 - $12)
Salads (small: $10, large: $35)
Pies
Roasted turkey breast - $9.99 (per pound)
Mashed potatoes - $4.99/$9.99
Gravy - $3.99/$7.99
Brussel sprouts with applewood bacon - $5.99/$10.99
Sweet potato gratin - $14.99
Quinoa stuffed acorn squash - $3.99
Green bean casserole - $14.99
Classic herb stuffing - $13.99, with sausage $20.00
Pumpkin tarts - $19.99
$16 (per person)
Roasted turkey
Homemade mashed potatoes and gravy
Stuffing
Green Bean Casserole
Dinner Roll
$90 - Thanksgiving Dinner (serves 6)
Roasted turkey
Homemade mashed potatoes and gravy
Stuffing
Green bean casserole
Dinner Roll
$25 (per person)
Smothered turkey wings and roll
Slice of sweet ham
Choice of three sides: mashed potatoes, candied yams, baked mac 'n cheese, green bean casserole, cornbread dressing, fried corn
Choice of dessert: mini sweet potato pie, mini pecan pie, mini chocolate pie, cheesecake, bread pudding
Now if you're looking for a place to actually dine in on Thanksgiving Day, you'll find these local establishments with an 'OPEN' sign hanging in the front window:
- Boss' Chicken and Pizza (26th Street location)
- Carnaval Brazilian Grill
- Cracker Barrel
- Denny's
- Famous Dave's BBQ
- Fryn' Pan
- Gateway Casino & Lounge
- Giliberto’s (Minnesota Avenue & Sertoma Avenue locations)
- Grand Falls Casino - Robert’s Buffet
- Granite City Food & Brewery
- Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet
- Hy-Vee Market Grille (South Minnesota Avenue, East 10th Street, and East 57th Street locations)
- Lao Szechuan Hot Pot Restaurant
- Marlin's Family Restaurant (North Cliff Avenue location)
- Perkins Restaurant and Bakery (West 41st Street and East Arrowhead Parkway locations)
