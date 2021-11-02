NEED TO KNOW: Falls Park Winter Wonderland 2021 in Sioux Falls

The Sioux Falls holiday tradition continues this year with Winter Wonderland at Falls Park in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Thousands of Christmas lights, music, and the beauty of the falls on the Big Sioux River come together to create a unique holiday experience.

The 18 annual Winter Wonderland at Falls Park starts on November 19, 2021, and continues through January 9, 2022. The Winter Wonderland lights and music will light up Falls Park from 5:00 PM until 12:00 AM nightly.

The City of Sioux Falls said that this year's yuletide experance features more than "...one mile of garland, 40 wreaths, 250 decorated trees, 215 decorated light poles, over 23 miles of light strings, and multiple animated lighted features."

There are two main methods to getting the full Winter Wonderland experience in Falls Park.

The first is behind the wheel. Pile the family into the car, where it's nice and warm, and take a drive around Falls Park. Organizers say that you can tune in your radio to 97.7 FM so you can hear the Christmas music while you drive.

If the weather cooperates, or if you are bundled up enough, a walk through the park is another holiday tradition for many in Sioux Falls. The grandeur of the Falls combined with the festive mood set but the lights and music have been making memories for folks for years.

Don't forget a trip to the top of the fifty feet tall Falls Park Visitor Information Center's tower to get that famous view of Falls Park and all the lights.

If you have family in town for the holidays, be sure to make time to take them to Falls Park during Winter Wonderland.

When is Winter Wonderland in Falls Park in Sioux Falls?

November 19, 2021 through January 9, 2022.

Lights and music from 5:00 PM until 12:00 AM nightly.

Falls Park Winter Wonderland 2020