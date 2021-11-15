Did You Know You Can Track Where Santa Is Around Sioux Falls?

It's hard to believe that the holiday season is here! It kind of crept up on us this year. In fact, Christmas Day is less than 50 days away!

Before you know it, kids are going to be asking to visit Santa Claus to tell him about their Christmas wishes. There is just one problem...how will you know when Santa makes his rounds around Sioux Falls and in the Sioux Empire? It's truly easier than a lot of parents think. You can actually follow Old St. Nick himself around this holiday season, especially the Sioux Falls Santa.

The Sioux Falls Santa and his car are staples around the Sioux Empire. Before he gets his reindeer ready to visit boys and girls around the world, the Sioux Falls Santa has to know what to put in his sleigh. That's why the Sioux Falls Santa provides parents and guardians with a calendar to identify when and where he will be in Sioux Falls as well as in the Sioux Empire.

The calendar from the Sioux Falls Santa updates regularly to track the exact location of good old St. Nick. Some of the Sioux Falls Santa's stops throughout the holiday season include Cabela's/Bass Pro store in Mitchell, Amy Stockberger Realty in Sioux Falls, the Washington Pavilion, and the Festival of Lights Parade in Downtown Sioux Falls.

The opportunities for the kiddos to share with Santa what they want for Christmas this holiday season are endless! You can follow all the calendar events for the Sioux Falls Santa by clicking here. Let's hope all the girls and boys around the Sioux Empire are on the "Nice List" this year!

