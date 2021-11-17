See The Lighting Of The Giant Christmas Tree Downtown Sioux Falls

You're invited to the annual lighting of the giant Christmas Tree Ceremony at the Washington Pavilion Downtown Sioux Falls.

The holiday lighting event is Friday, November 26, 2021, at 7 p.m. All you have to do is show up outside the Washington Pavilion at the Corner of 11th St. and Main Ave.

You, your family, and your friends can delight in the beautifully adorned 45-foot Christmas tree! Come out for this festive, fun-filled annual holiday tradition with live music and free cookies and hot cocoa!

Watch and cheer as Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken helps light up the city with South Dakota's largest Christmas tree.

Check out this beautifully captured video of last year's Tree Lighting event!

Experience the holidays at the Washington Pavilion with a full schedule of fun programs and activities throughout November and December. Click here to start making plans for your magical memories.

Also Add the Washington Pavilion to your list of must-see holiday lights, decorations, and photo opportunities!

Beginning November 26 and happening nightly from dusk to dawn at the corner of 11th St. and Main Ave. you can enjoy the lighting of the giant Christmas tree and the nightly light shows with fabulous photo opportunities and more.

If you are driving by the Washington Pavilion after dusk you tune your car radio to 97.7 FM and listen to some cool jams while watching an animated Christmas light show!

Sioux Falls Christmas Guide:

Iowa Palmer Company's Twin Bing Products Can you even really claim to live in this part of the country if you've never had a Twin Bing

WHAT IS A TWIN BING?

"It consists of two round, chewy, cherry-flavored nougats coated with a mixture of chopped peanuts and chocolate. The Twin Bing was introduced in the 1960s," - Wikipedia

Not only has the TB been a staple of the Sioux Empire for over half a decade, but the makers of the classic candy have also infused the unique cherry and chocolate flavor into lots of other things.