4 Families Lose Lots to Overnight Brandon Apartment Fire

It was a tense, sleepless night for many folks in western Brandon, South Dakota last night. A big blaze broke out that ended up displacing 4 Brandon families.

Brandon, South Dakota Apartment Fire-Adam & Angela Lange

Around 10:30 Wednesday night, a fire swept through 4 homes at a Brandon apartment complex.

Firefighters and other first responders arrived on the scene around 10:30 at South Heritage Court just off West Holly Boulevard in western Brandon.

Brandon, South Dakota Apartment Fire-Adam & Angela Lange

Dakota News Now is reporting that by the time firefighters arrived everyone had made it out safely. Two family pets were killed in the fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze around Midnight. Authorities say two of the apartment units were completely destroyed. The Red Cross is assisting those families this morning.

Brandon, South Dakota Apartment Fire-Adam & Angela Lange

Neighbor Adam Lange stated that “The Fire department did an awesome job staying on top of it all night. There were a ton of them and first responders and police. One of the mothers and her son came into our place so he could use the bathroom. She was in shock and he was just a little trooper about it. He couldn't have been more than 4. Hopefully, something gets set up to help these people quickly.”

Fire crews from Brandon, Sioux Falls, and Split Rock all responded to the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

