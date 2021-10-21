The Best College In South Dakota? Right Here In Sioux Falls

Believe it or not, high school seniors are already deciding what college they would like to attend to continue their education. The “early decision" application deadline for many colleges and universities is Monday, November 1st.

It's not easy for high school seniors to find find a new place to call home for the next four years of their lives. However, our friends at WalletHub might make this choice just a little bit easier for students. They just released the 2022’s Best College & University Rankings which includes a list of South Dakota colleges and universities.

Thanks to WalletHub's research, the school identified as the best college or university in South Dakota is actually located right here in Sioux Falls.

WalletHub's results were based on an institution's "Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary." The state of South Dakota is lucky enough to boast colleges and universities which allow students to be close to home yet far away enough to explore their futures.

Based on WalletHub's findings, the study shows that Augustana University in Sioux Falls is the best higher education institution in the state. Another Sioux Falls university is not too far behind in WalletHub's rankings. Universi ty of Sioux Falls sits at the fourth spot for best colleges and universities in South Dakota.

This is WalletHub's list for the best colleges and universities in the state:

1. Augustana University 6. University of South Dakota 2. Mount Marty College 7. Northern State University 3. Dakota Wesleyan University 8. South Dakota State University 4. University of Sioux Falls 9. Black Hills State University 5. Dakota State University

So why is Augustana University ranked number one? They have the top Graduation Rate and best Student-Faculty ratio in the state. They also have one of the highest admission rates.

You can view how other how colleges and universities across the country were ranked by clicking here.