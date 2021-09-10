Not Sure Where to Travel to Next? Use This Airfare Hack

With COVID spiking again, this might not be the time for you to head to the airport for that next great adventure.

But when you do decide to travel away from Sioux Falls, there's a handy hack out there that could lead to quite an adventure.

All you need to know are the dates you want to travel.

Google Flights does the rest.

Google Flights

When you get to their homepage, put in Sioux Falls (FSD) as your starting point, but leave the destination blank.

Now skip over to the travel dates.

Lock those in and away you go. (For the sake of this story I picked dates six months from now - April 10-17, 2002)

Click on 'search' and Google Fights will bring up a map of the world with the lowest round trip airfares (per person) from Sioux Falls listed for each destination.

The more you zoom in on the map, the more cities come up.

Here are the cheapest rates I found for places in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, South America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and the South Pacific:

CHEAPEST FLIGHTS FROM SIOUX FALLS

It's pretty amazing that you can fly to Sioux Falls to just about any corner of the world (except the South Pacific) for less than $1,000 per person.

Hope this helps with your next great adventure!