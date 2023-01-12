Official: Neutral Site Bills-Chiefs AFC Title Game Location

These AFC playoffs have a different feel about them. That's because of the cancelled Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event.

The Bills and Bengals have played one less regular season game than everyone else, which means there was going to be an unfair playoff advantage if they just went on winning percentage.

The NFL decided that there could ne nothing done regarding the Bills not having a fair chance at the 1 seed, which id s destiny they did in fact control before January 2nd. The Kansas City Chiefs won their final two games and secured the top seed in the AFC and the bye week.

However, the Chiefs will not get to play the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium if the Bills and Chiefs get that far. That potential matchup will be played at a neutral site field. We just didn't know where...until now.

The NFL officially announced that a potential Bills and Chiefs AFC Championship game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; the home of the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium made too much sense.

Detroit and Indianapolis were off the table due to scheduling conflicts for that weekend. Atlanta is a major market, so hotel accommodations are fine. It's a dome stadium and it's almost equal distance from both Buffalo and Kansas City.

It's almost 900 miles from Buffalo and just over 800 miles away from Kansas City.

Again, this is only if the Bills and Chiefs make it to the AFC title game but the NFL had no choice but to get a stadium location secured, just in case.

