Official Rain Fall Totals From Sioux Falls Area Weekend Storms
Strong storms moved through the Sioux Falls Tri-state area Saturday afternoon and evening. The storms produced strong straight-line winds, tornadoes, and heavy rain.
According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls Lennox reported an EF – 1 strength tornado along with strong straight-line winds.
The tornado had estimated peak winds around 95 mph. It was about 400 yards wide and stayed on the ground for 1.9 miles.
Saturday's storms provided a wide range of heavy rainfall amounts. The NWS posted some Rainfall Totals for the Region...
- Crooks: 4.05 inches
- Sioux Falls Airport: 3.19 inches
- 6 miles South East of Baltic: 6.74 inches
- Brandon: 3.56 inches
- EROS Data Center north of Brandon: 6.74 inches
- Pipestone, MN: 3.52 inches
- Hills, MN: 4.94 inches
- Lennox: 4.16 inches
- Harrisburg: 5.43 inches
- Tea: 4.15 inches
- Larchwood, IA: 5.17 inches
- Wall Lake: 5.0 inches
The latest forecast from the Sioux Falls NWS looks like a mild week ahead.
Today: Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.