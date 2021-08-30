Official Rain Fall Totals From Sioux Falls Area Weekend Storms

Strong storms moved through the Sioux Falls Tri-state area Saturday afternoon and evening. The storms produced strong straight-line winds, tornadoes, and heavy rain.

According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls Lennox reported an EF – 1 strength tornado along with strong straight-line winds.

The tornado had estimated peak winds around 95 mph. It was about 400 yards wide and stayed on the ground for 1.9 miles.

Get our free mobile app

Saturday's storms provided a wide range of heavy rainfall amounts. The NWS posted some Rainfall Totals for the Region...

Crooks: 4.05 inches

Sioux Falls Airport: 3.19 inches

6 miles South East of Baltic: 6.74 inches

Brandon: 3.56 inches

EROS Data Center north of Brandon: 6.74 inches

Pipestone, MN: 3.52 inches

Hills, MN: 4.94 inches

Lennox: 4.16 inches

Harrisburg: 5.43 inches

Tea: 4.15 inches

Larchwood, IA: 5.17 inches

Wall Lake: 5.0 inches

The latest forecast from the Sioux Falls NWS looks like a mild week ahead.

Today: Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Jefferson High School