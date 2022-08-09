One Dead After Exchanging Gunfire with Law Enforcement in Sioux Falls

In West Sioux Falls, a shoot-out with local law enforcement leaves one dead Tuesday.

A little after 5:30 PM Tuesday (August 9) offices from the Sioux Falls Police Department and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office pulled a vehicle over at W 12th Street near S Willams Avenue.

During the traffic stop someone "engaged officers/deputies with a firearm," the Sioux Falls Police Department said in a statement.

The members of law enforcement on the scene returned fire. Officials report that one subject was pronounced dead at the scene.

If anyone has information regarding the shooting or witnessed this incident, please contact the police at 605-367-7000.

The investigation is ongoing and has been turned over to the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.