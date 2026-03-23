Sioux Falls is gearing up to become one of four sites for this week's NCAA Ice Hockey Regionals, as 16 teams remain in the hunt for a National Title.

The Denny Sanford Premier Center will play host to a pair of games on Thursday followed by a winner-take-all Regional Final on Saturday.

Unfortunately, the Augustana Vikings just missed the cut this year, and finished the season as the 15th rated team in the country (not including Auto Bids).

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Here in Sioux Falls we will see the 2nd-seeded North Dakota Fighting Hawks, the Merrimack Warriors, the Providence Friars, and the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

Here's a look at the immediate bracket and matchups:

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Here's the whole bracket:

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Don't miss any of the action! Grab your tickets today at the Denny Sanford Premier Center Box Office or online at this link.

Sources: NCAA.com - Frozen Four and Ticketmaster

The Last Ten Stanley Cup Championship Winning Teams Gallery Credit: Bert Remien