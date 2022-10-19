One Of Iowa’s Best Ranked Colleges Is Also One Of Its Drunkest

Would you think that one of the best academic colleges to attend in the nation is also one of the biggest party schools in the country? This Iowa University ranked high on both lists.

Every year there are lists that come out to rank the colleges and universities across the country.

Some rankings have to do with learning and some have to do with having a good time.

When it comes to the Best Universities/Colleges in the nation some of the usual suspects top the list...Yale, Princeton, Harvard, Stanford, etc.

But some Iowa institutions did well too.

According to Wallethub, these are the 2023 Top 10 Best Colleges In Iowa...

Grinnell College Drake University Luther College University of Iowa Central College Iowa State University Northwestern College St. Ambrose University Simpson College University of Northern Iowa

And when it comes to parting Iowa has one University that came in high on both The Best Colleges and Top Party Schools lists.

According to Niche The University of Iowa ranked #17 on the list of 2023 Top Party Schools in America.

Niche explains they came up with The 2023 Top Party Schools ranking based on student reviews and nightlife statistics.

Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene that offers fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.

I'm guessing at the University of Iowa it's all about balancing your grades and skills at beer pong.