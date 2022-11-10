Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes
There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it.
When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
The folks at ZipDataMaps put together a list of the top 50 ZIP Codes in the United States ranked by Average Adjusted Income.
The data is provided by the US Internal Revenue Service.
As you may have guessed a lot of the towns topping this list are on one coast or the other...except for Hennipen county in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They got in at #13.
Check out the Top 13 cities and counties with their Average Adjusted Gross Income and Median Household Income on the list of the Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States including...
- Miami Beach, FL: 33109 Miami-Dade $3,886,430 / $223,618
- San Francisco, CA: 94104 San Francisco $1,952,860 / $52,679
- Atherton, CA: 94027 San Mateo $1,761,640 / $250,001
- Palm Beach, FL: 33480 Palm Beach $1,468,090 / $110,756
- Palo Alto, CA: 94301 Santa Clara $1,265,220 / $153,733
- Medina, WA: 98039 King $1,174,180 / $192,120
- Palo Alto, CA: 94304 Santa Clara $1,070,310 / $127,731
- Keniworth, IL: 60043 Cook $1,050,090 / $212,750
- Los Angeles, CA: 90067 Los Angeles $1,041,390 / $129,306
- Gladwyne, PA: 19035 Montgomery $981,200 / $195,931
- Naples, FL: 34102 Collier $931,270 / $80,609
- Mill Neck, NY: 11765 Nassau $913,330 / $237,813
- Minneapolis, MN: 55402 Hennepin $895,760 / $53,580