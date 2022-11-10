Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes

There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it.

When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.

The folks at ZipDataMaps put together a list of the top 50 ZIP Codes in the United States ranked by Average Adjusted Income.

The data is provided by the US Internal Revenue Service.

As you may have guessed a lot of the towns topping this list are on one coast or the other...except for Hennipen county in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They got in at #13.

Check out the Top 13 cities and counties with their Average Adjusted Gross Income and Median Household Income on the list of the Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States including...

Miami Beach, FL: 33109 Miami-Dade $3,886,430 / $223,618 San Francisco, CA: 94104 San Francisco $1,952,860 / $52,679 Atherton, CA: 94027 San Mateo $1,761,640 / $250,001 Palm Beach, FL: 33480 Palm Beach $1,468,090 / $110,756 Palo Alto, CA: 94301 Santa Clara $1,265,220 / $153,733 Medina, WA: 98039 King $1,174,180 / $192,120 Palo Alto, CA: 94304 Santa Clara $1,070,310 / $127,731 Keniworth, IL: 60043 Cook $1,050,090 / $212,750 Los Angeles, CA: 90067 Los Angeles $1,041,390 / $129,306 Gladwyne, PA: 19035 Montgomery $981,200 / $195,931 Naples, FL: 34102 Collier $931,270 / $80,609 Mill Neck, NY: 11765 Nassau $913,330 / $237,813 Minneapolis, MN: 55402 Hennepin $895,760 / $53,580