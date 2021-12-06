Over 225,000 Pounds Of Pork Being Recalled Due To Illness

Check your refrigerator and freezer for any of these pork products. There has been a massive recall due to the possibility of food poisoning.

Alexander & Hornung are recalling over 234,000 pounds of hams, ham products, and pepperoni that have been distributed in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and across the United States.

Alexander & Hornung is associated with Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc. and they have announced the recall of thousands of pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products due to the possibility they may be contaminated with Listeria which could cause food poisoning.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified that a risk of Listeria Monocytogenes associated with THESE 17 PORK PRODUCTS could exist.

At this time no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to exposure to these products have been confirmed.

Listeriosis food poisoning symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, diarrhea, and other gastrointestinal symptoms.

Again, you are asked to check your refrigerators or freezers for any of these pork products and throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

You can find more information on this recall at fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

