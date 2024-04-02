Bueckers Scores 28, Leads UConn to Final Four
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Back in the fall, UConn coach Geno Auriemma thought it would've been a "miracle" for his team to make a deep March run.
Behind Bueckers' 28 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks, the third-seeded Huskies defeated 1-seed USC 80-73 in the Portland 3 regional final on Monday to secure the program's 23rd Final Four appearance and 15th in the past 16 women's NCAA tournaments. They will face the 1-seed Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday for a spot in the national title game.
The 11-time national champion Huskies aren't used to being the underdogs; more often than not over the past three decades, they were considered a shoo-in to make the Final Four.
UConn led for 25:52 in the regional final, going ahead by as many as 12 points in the third quarter. Though USC tied the game with 7:32 to play, the Huskies held firm, answering with a 17-5 run that largely kept the Trojans at bay.
Bueckers roared back to score nine points in the final 5:06 and convert four of the last five field goals for the Huskies.
The Huskies next face another generational talent in Iowa's Caitlin Clark, the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.
