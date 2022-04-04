South Carolina Women’s Basketball Wire To Wire Against UConn

MINNEAPOLIS -- One year after a heartbreaking loss in the Final Four to eventual champion Stanford, No. 1 South Carolina found redemption, earning the program's second national championship with a 64-49 victory over 2-seed UConn on Sunday at Target Center.

The Gamecocks, who went 14-0 against teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 this season, became the eighth program to win multiple national titles in NCAA women's basketball history, joining UConn (11), Tennessee (8), Stanford (3), Baylor (3), Notre Dame (2), USC (2) and Louisiana Tech (2). South Carolina (35-2) is also the 12th team to go wire to wire as No. 1 in the AP poll and win it all.

Get our free mobile app

"Our path was divinely ordered," South Carolina coach Dawn Staley told Gamecocks fans as she stood on stage to accept the championship trophy. Gamecocks junior forward Aliyah Boston, the national player of the year, recorded her 30th double-double of the season with 11 points and 16 rebounds and was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player.

The Huskies (30-6), whose 11 titles are tied for the most in Division I basketball, are still in search of their first crown since taking home four straight from 2013 through 2016. Their five straight NCAA tournaments without a championship mark the longest the program has gone since earning its first title in 1995.