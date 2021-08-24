Paralympics Open in Empty Stadium — Just Like Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — The Paralympics have begun in the same empty National Stadium that hosted the opening and closing ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics. Japanese Emperor Naruhito again had the official honor of getting it all started.

Tokyo and Paralympic organizers are under pressure from soaring new infections in the capital. About 40% of the Japanese population is fully vaccinated. But daily new cases in Tokyo have increased four to five times since the Olympics opened on July 23. Tokyo is under a state of emergency until Sept. 12, with the Paralympics ending Sept. 5.

Organizers on Tuesday also announced the first positive test for an athlete living in the Paralympic Village. They gave no name or details and said the athlete had been isolated.

Get our free mobile app

The Paralympics are being held without fans, although organizers are planning to let some school children attend, going against the advice of much of the medical community.

The Paralympics end Sept. 5. Organizers say they are confident the Paralympics can be held safely.