Total COVID-19 Cases Rise to 71 at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — An American gymnast and a Czech beach volleyball player have been added to the tally of people accredited for the Tokyo Olympics who have tested positive for COVID-19 this month.

Tokyo Olympics organizers say 71 people have now tested positive. The total includes 31 people among the tens of thousands of international visitors expected in Japan to compete or work at the Games.

Get our free mobile app

The updated tally includes American gymnast Kara Eaker and a Czech beach volleyball player whose cases were reported on Monday. Both have gone into 14-day quarantine. Perušič had been staying in the athletes village in Tokyo Bay.