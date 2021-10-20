Part of Busy Sioux Falls Street Closed for 2–3 Weeks
Drivers in Northeast Sioux Falls trying to get in and out of the downtown area will have one fewer option over the next few weeks.
The City of Sioux Falls has shut down East Sixth Street at the intersection of Lowell Avenue, just West of Interstate 229.
Crews will be replacing the water main and storm sewer at the intersection.
The work is expected to take anywhere from two to three weeks to complete.
During the project, traffic is being detoured to Cliff Avenue, Tenth Street, and Cleveland Avenue.
