Part of Ninth Street in Sioux Falls To Close Temporarily

An intersection just west of downtown Sioux Falls is closing temporarily.

West Ninth Street at South Walts Avenue will close Tuesday (November 8) morning so that crews can perform work on the sanitary sewer.

Weather permitting, the intersection should by open again by Friday (November 11).

Drivers are being advised to find an alternate route during the project.

