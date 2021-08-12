Police Investigate A Random Stabbing In North Sioux Falls

A Sioux Falls man was stabbed multiple times in what appears to be a random attack, according to police.

Sioux Falls Police Spokesman Sam Clemens said that a 23-year-old man was walking in the 600 block of North Cleveland Avenue around Midnight on Thursday. The victim said another man came walking toward him. As the two passed, the victim said he got an uneasy feeling about the encounter. The victim turned around and the suspect allegedly walked back toward the victim and began throwing punches. A scuffle ensued and police say the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim seven times.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the arm, leg, and back. He sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital. Police describe the suspect as a black man about 5'11" and 180 pounds. Police have no motive for the attack. The victim claims no words were exchanged and police believe no drugs were involved. The victim was not robbed.

Clemens offered some advice when you are out walking. Be aware of your surroundings, especially late at night. Avoid areas and situations that you don't feel comfortable being in. Consider walking with multiple people. Clemens said that a suspect would be less likely to attack an individual who is walking in a small group of people.

Carrying a weapon or pepper spray probably isn't a bad idea either. (my own opinion)

An investigation is ongoing.