The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing boy. The Sioux Falls Police Department would like the public's help in locating 12-year-old Mario Ponce.

Mario was last seen on Monday, August 2 at 5:30 pm. When last seen Ponce was wearing a yellow hoodie and black shorts.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this young man please call with any information at605-367-7000.