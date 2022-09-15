It's not uncommon these days to hear the term "dumpster fire" used to describe the way things are going in the country and in society in general right now.

On Tuesday night here in Sioux Falls, we literally had a series of dumpster fires burning in parts of the city.

Dakota News Now is reporting that authorities received numerous calls from citizens on Tuesday (September 13) around 8:00 PM claiming to have seen multiple dumpsters that were on fire throughout parts of the city.

Police say the fires were concentrated in the areas of the 200 block of North Nesmith Avenue, another in the 900 block of East 8th Street, and another near 7th Street and Nesmith Avenue.

According to Dakota News Now, police were able to use nearby surveillance footage in an effort to help track down the person responsible for starting the blazes inside four separate dumpsters.

Dakota News Now reports that authorities were able to take Shannon King of Sioux Falls into custody without incident around 8:30 PM inside Heritage Park at 330 North Weber near downtown Sioux Falls.

King was arrested and is being charged with four counts of reckless burning within city limits.

Source: Dakota News Now