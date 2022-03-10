Pothole Work Begins in Sioux Falls

It looks like pothole fixing season is beginning in Sioux Falls as crews are making the most of the decent weather. And to be honest, we've got some monster craters out there on the roadways.

Potholes are not a new thing. Ever since there have roads potholes have wreaked havoc on suspensions and horses. It's possible the old Fawick Flyer automobile - invented in Sioux Falls - had it's axels shaken and the driver jostled about by deep potholes.

Here's a question to bring up at lunch with the co-workers: How did the potholes come to be named potholes? According to The NewsWheel.com,

"Some say potholes got their name because of the potters who dug up chunks of clay from the Roman Empire’s smooth roadways more than 3,000 years ago. The clay became pots and those who rode over the holes in the ground knew they were created by potters, which led to their being called “potholes.”

The above pic was taken on S. Louise Avenue on Thursday, March 10.

If you would like to report a pothole, the Sioux Falls number is 605-367-8002. You can also make a report via the city's website.

