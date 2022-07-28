Quoin Bank’s Classic Car Show ‘HUGE Success’ on Wednesday Night

Wednesday night was the 8th Annual Classic Car Show hosted by Quoin Bank on Remington Place in Sioux Falls.

Thunderheads were surrounding Sioux Falls resulting in only a few sprinkles during the show but managed to get a beautiful evening for classic car enthusiasts. It appeared to be one of the largest crowds in the 8 years the event has been held on Remington Place.

Burgers, hot dogs, water, beer were on hand with live music from Too Drunk to Fish featuring Corey Ward and Scott Allen.

The event benefited South Dakota Hands and Voices.

Check out the gallery of pics below.