Rally in the Valley Car Show Dazzles in Rock Valley [Pics]

It's known as one of the best car shows in the midwest. Nestled in the beautiful, small community of Rock Valley, Iowa lies a shaded park and on Saturday, August 13, the grounds were full of classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles for now famous Rally in the Valley.

There were long food lines and glistening chrome as far as the eye could see. Take a look at some of the classic rides on display.

Rally in the Valley 2022

Rally in the Valley also had a parade, burn-out contests, and family activities.

