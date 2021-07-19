Revving Up For The Annual Hot Classics Night Car Show

The 4th Annual Hot Classics Night Car Show will be the biggest car show for downtown Sioux Falls. Get ready for the chrome, music, and maybe a few beers as Nyberg's Ace hosts the event on Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm.

Watch for these classic beauties on First Avenue between 11th & 14th Street, near Nyberg’s Ace Downtown Sioux Falls location. Food and drinks? We got 'em. Various Sioux Falls food trucks will be there and beverages provided by the El Riad Shrine Classie Autos unit.

And of course, every car show needs the perfect music to set the tone. Help us welcome Last Call and Surfin’ Safari on the live stage in Nyberg's Ace parking lot.

What makes this car show unique is there is no registration fee or pre-registration. If you've got a muscle car, truck, Corvette, motorcycle, really anything show-worthy 20 years or older, show up at 2:00 PM at the corner of 14th St. and 1st Avenue and let the Ace team guide you in.

This is the 4th annual and is growing yearly. In the past, over 500 vehicles were on display, and crowds estimated near 10,000 car gawkers.

At the time of this writing, Saturday's forecast calls for hot and sunny weather in Sioux Falls. H2O, sunblock, and a sweet hat will do just fine.

Full information can be found on Ace Hardware's event page. See you there!

