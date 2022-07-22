Why You Should Show Off at Hot Classic Nights This Saturday!

Hot Classic Nights is back & even bigger & better!

This is a chance for all classic car lovers to "ooh and ahh!" over some of the most beautiful cars in the universe. (As far as we know!).

And the "show off" part?

Classic car owners are all invited to bring their gorgeous, shiny, classic cars down to the historic and super classy Nyberg's Ace in Downtown Sioux Falls, tomorrow night, July 23. This is where you can "show off"! And rightfully so. It takes a lot of work to maintain cars like this or to restore one!

What is the cost?

Nothing. This 5th annual event allows all car lovers to bring their vehicles for others to enjoy. The only cost to you is what you chow down on, or drink from the multiple food & beverage trucks that will also be in attendance.

What time does this party start & should we bring anything?

The parking of the vehicles begins at 2. The party gets underway at 4 and ends at 10 PM. Free parking in the city ramp for everyone else at 11th & 1st Avenue. Remember to bring your own chair!

All proceeds from the Shriners' beverage sales are donated to Shriners' children's charities.

Who's the big band they're bringing in?

They've had fourteen Top 40 Hits and they're still spreading joy every time they perform! It's the iconic 60s group the Grass Roots. You'll be hearing those amazing hits like "Sooner or Later", "Temptation Eyes", and "Midnight Confessions" and you'll feel like you're 16 again!

For more information see Nyberg's Ace online and on Facebook!