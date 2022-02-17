Random Acts of Kindness Day

Random Acts of Kindness Day

Today, February 17, 2022, is Random Acts of Kindness Day!!

But wait, there's more. It's not just a day. Did you know there is also a Random Acts of Kindness (RAK) week? Random Acts of Kindness Week is February 13-19, 2022.

There is still plenty of time to celebrate accordingly and do some random acts of kindness.

RandomActsofKindness.org is even hosting a coloring contest! Although, entries have to be in by today (February 17)! Five random winners will be selected to receive a Random Acts of Kindness Day poster, lapel pin, a 2022 Kindness Calendar, along with a Make Kindness the Norm sweatshirt, water bottle, and baseball hat. The whole prize package is valued at over $100!

Some of the suggestions for random acts of kindness include:

  • Give a gift card
  • Be a kid again- remember something that made you truly happy or proud as a kid and do that thing again
  • Write an actual letter with a stamp and everything!
  • Reach out to someone you haven't touched base with in a while. This time it can be via text, e-mail, or put pen to paper.
  • Donate to a favorite charity
  • Give a compliment to a stranger
  • Give someone a thumbs up
  • Give a compliment to someone you know
  • Plant a tree
  • Let someone in front of you in line
  • Put money in parking meters
  • Leave coupons in the grocery store
  • Leave a positive comment on social media
  • Put carts left in the parking lot in the cart corral
  • Smile!

Even though I'm a couple of days behind, there is still time to make good on my random acts of kindness! And obviously, you can keep the acts of kindness going year-round!

