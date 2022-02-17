Random Acts of Kindness Day
Today, February 17, 2022, is Random Acts of Kindness Day!!
But wait, there's more. It's not just a day. Did you know there is also a Random Acts of Kindness (RAK) week? Random Acts of Kindness Week is February 13-19, 2022.
There is still plenty of time to celebrate accordingly and do some random acts of kindness.
RandomActsofKindness.org is even hosting a coloring contest! Although, entries have to be in by today (February 17)! Five random winners will be selected to receive a Random Acts of Kindness Day poster, lapel pin, a 2022 Kindness Calendar, along with a Make Kindness the Norm sweatshirt, water bottle, and baseball hat. The whole prize package is valued at over $100!
Some of the suggestions for random acts of kindness include:
- Give a gift card
- Be a kid again- remember something that made you truly happy or proud as a kid and do that thing again
- Write an actual letter with a stamp and everything!
- Reach out to someone you haven't touched base with in a while. This time it can be via text, e-mail, or put pen to paper.
- Donate to a favorite charity
- Give a compliment to a stranger
- Give someone a thumbs up
- Give a compliment to someone you know
- Plant a tree
- Let someone in front of you in line
- Put money in parking meters
- Leave coupons in the grocery store
- Leave a positive comment on social media
- Put carts left in the parking lot in the cart corral
- Smile!
Even though I'm a couple of days behind, there is still time to make good on my random acts of kindness! And obviously, you can keep the acts of kindness going year-round!
