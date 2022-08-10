Rare Supermoon To Make Last Appearance Over SD, Minnesota, & Iowa

Are you ready for the final “Supermoon” of 2022 over South Dakota, Minnesota, & Iowa? Looks like the weather could be good for viewing!

The full “Sturgeon Supermoon” will be the last big Supermoon of 2022.

The weather forecast looks like it could be good viewing in much of the midwest.

Supermoons can be a spectacle of color, light, and intrigue because when these occur it's when the moon's path passes closest to the earth.

If you want to see the “Sturgeon Supermoon” in all its colorful glory you'll want to look for it to rise in the southeastern sky at 8:44 pm this Wednesday, Aug. 10.

It will set in the southwest sky at 5:09 am this Thursday, Aug. 11.

So why is it called the “Sturgeon Moon?”

According to the Old Farmers Almanac, “August’s full Moon was traditionally called the Sturgeon Moon because the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this part of summer.”