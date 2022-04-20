There are less than two weeks to go for high school students from across South Dakota to signup for a safe driving campaign that is promising a big payout for some lucky teenager in the state.

The South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and the South Dakota Broadcasters Association are sponsoring Lesson Learned's 'Don't Crash the Party', a campaign being held in April, which is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

The campaign gives one teen driver in the state a chance to win $10,000 for themselves and another $10,000 for a school-sponsored activity or program.

To participate, students must complete an online two-minute safe driving quiz. Once completed, their names will be entered into the drawing. They can also share the quiz with friends to get extra entries.

The deadline to enter is April 30.

So far 1,635 entries have been submitted by high school students from 105 districts across the state.

The top five districts with the highest participation rates so far are:

Alcester-Hudson: 91.4% Jones County: 82.69% Hanson: 59.84% Viborg-Hurley: 56.07% Montrose: 52.54%

Lesson Learned is in its sixth year and is held in April during Distracted Driving Awareness Month. It is sponsored by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and the South Dakota Broadcasters Association, which provides the prize money.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving killed 3,142 people in 2019, which was a 10 percent increase from the previous year.

