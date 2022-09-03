Remarkable Community Named ‘Coolest Small Town in Iowa’

Every so often, you come across a place that sets itself apart from its neighbors. This little town in the heart of Iowa does just that and then some.

Not only is it home to some of the most iconic structures and legendary people to ever have lived in the Hawkeye State, but it also has endless things to do and see.

Where is Iowa's Coolest Small Town?

Welcome to the town of Winterset, population 5,353. It's the birthplace of John Wayne and the setting of the book and movie, The Bridges of Madison County.

Just what makes Winterset so great? Here's why Far and Wide chose it as Iowa's best small town:

Anyone who has seen the romantic film "The Bridges of Madison County" has already gotten a glimpse at the Iowa town of Winterset; one of the famous covered bridges spotlighted in the film is located here. In addition to holding an important place in bridge-culture history, Winterset is also the birthplace of one John Wayne. Visitors can explore a museum dedicated to the decorated actor, who was born Marion Mitchell Morrison and nicknamed "Duke" since childhood. -Far and Wide Website

The full list of the 'Coolest Small Town in Every State' can be found on the Far and Wide Website.

To learn more about the town of Winterset and get a feel of what it's like to live there, check out the YouTube video below.

Story Source: Far and Wide