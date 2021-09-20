Remedy Brewing Hosting 5th Annual Oktoberfest Celebration

Remedy Brewing Company will be hosting its 5th annual Oktoberfest event Saturday, September 25, 2021, starting at noon. It is free to attend!

Remedy's Oktoberfest contribution is their Oktoberfest Marzen. The Marzen is described as, "Our official welcoming of fall! Cooling temps call for a hearty, clean lager with a rich, malt-forward palate and a clean hop finish. Prost!"

There will also be traditional German food thanks to The Saucy Boyz.

Come out to try Remedy's Oktoberfest Marzen as well as 13 other regional breweries seasonal beers.

A $35 Bierfest pass gets you unlimited pours from the visiting breweries from 1 pm until 4 pm. Individual pours can also be purchased a la carte from the breweries. Bierfest is ultimately competition for bragging rights and the 'People's Choice Trophy'. The winning brewery also wins a donation to the nonprofit of their choice. Get your Bierfest ticket here.

Activities on the patio during Oktoberfest will include JJ's mobile axe throwing, cornhole, Hammerschlagen, and a new game called Kubb thanks to the folks at Casual Campfire Supply.

There will also be a beer stein holding contest starting at 4:30 pm. Did you know Remedy is actually an official member of the U.S. Stein Holding Association? Did you know there was a U.S. Stein Holding Association?

Anyway, each entry in the stein holding contest is $40 and competitors will receive a one-liter, glass Remedy Oktoberfest Stein filled with a beer of your choice. To be victorious, your beer stein must be held out without bending the elbow.

There will be a trophy and $100 for the winner in both the men's and women's competitions. There are only 20 spots open for each division so get registered early here.

What would any Oktoberfest celebration be without music? Starting at 6 pm, the local duo, Two White Squares, will be performing on the patio to close out the festivities!