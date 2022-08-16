Remembering the King: Elvis Died 43 Years Ago Today

It's difficult to explain to young people today just how influential Elvis Presley was. Popular music would look very different today had Elvis not broken onto the scene in the '50s when he famously shook his hips on the Ed Sullivan Show.

The death of Elvis was one of those "I remember where I was when I heard the news" kind of moments. It shocked and shook the nation, much like JFK did years before and John Lennon's death would a few years later.

Get our free mobile app

To celebrate the life of the King, here are a few of his best, on-screen moments.

Hound Dog, 1956: Believe it or not, Elvis shaking his hips caused quite the uproar back in the '50s. Oh, how times have changed!

Jailhouse Rock, 1957: Some may see this as one of the earliest music videos. It's actually from Elvis's 1957 film of the same name. Elvis was actually a fairly gifted actor and appeared in over 35 movies throughout his time in showbiz.

This film centers around his character being sent to prison and learning the way of music from a blues mentor. When he gets out, he becomes a star but has a hard time dealing with the fame.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T1g5tVGZhfk

Suspicious Minds, 1969: It was his last big hit on the pop charts and came eight years before his death. Here he is performing the classic in Las Vegas in 1970. Elvis had (arguably) the most successful Vegas residency in history. The singer performed an astounding 636 consecutive live shows at the International and the Las Vegas Hilton from July 1969 through December 1976.

MORE FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS: