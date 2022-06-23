First Time: Warrior Hotel in Sioux City, Iowa

I'm originally from the Sioux City, Iowa area and I didn't realize what a historical landmark there was in the middle of downtown Sioux City.

The Warrior Hotel was originally built in the 'new era' and opened in 1930.

Get our free mobile app

The 11-story, Art Deco, building was designed by an architect from Kansas City, Alonzo H. Gentry.

The hotel has a long history of ownership and name changes. It was originally built and opened by the Eppley Hotel Company. Sheraton Hotels bought the property in 1956 and it was renamed Sheraton-Warrior.

(According to this random twitter account, even Elvis stayed at the Warrior Hotel.)

In 1962, Sheraton remodeled the building and moved the lobby from the second floor to the main floor, and transformed the hotel into a motel. The new motel also got a new name, Sheraton-Warrior Motor Inn.

Gotham Hotels Limited bought the Sheraton-Warrior Motor Inn in 1968 and it was again renamed, Warrior Motor Inn.

In 1971 the hotel closed due to an employee strike.

In 1972, it had new ownership and was renamed Aventino Motor Inn.

Then, in 1976, the building closed permanently.

In 1985, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The building was almost demolished in the 90s, but its listing on the National Register of Historic Places saved it! Plus, it would have cost millions to demolish.

Instead, it was gutted and was supposed to be turned into low-income housing in 2006, however, the funding for that fell through.

In 2012, the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska applied for a gaming license to open a casino and entertainment venue that would include the Warrior Building and the building next to it, the Davidson Building. That application was rejected and the gaming license was instead given to the Hard Rock Casino. They built their venue in another historic building in downtown Sioux City, the Battery Building.

Then in 2017, a group called Restoration St. Louis & Warrior ownership renovated the Warrior Hotel and the building next door, Davidson Building, and turned it into a boutique-style hotel under the Marriott Autograph Hotel brand.

The new and improved Warrior Hotel opened in September of 2020.

Then in June of 2022, I went there with my family for Father's Day. The hotel is gorgeous! It is almost like stepping into a time machine!

I loved the green velvet on various furniture and the green stained glass windows.

This hotel has everything! A spa, a restaurant, a pool, a fitness center, and a ballroom.

Not to mention two of my favorite things: a bowling alley and a bar! The Warrior Hotel has a bowling alley in the basement and a bar on the rooftop! The bowling alley is called War Eagle Lanes and the rooftop bar is The Crown.

Check out the gallery below. These pictures really don't do the interior justice.

The Warrior Hotel