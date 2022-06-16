Elvis Presley. The undisputed King of Rock n' Roll, performed his last concert on June 26, 1977, in Indianapolis. A few days earlier, on June 21st, he performed in Rapid City, South Dakota.

On June 22, 1977, Elvis was live in Sioux Falls in the Mexican Sundial Suit which he would wear at every concert for the remainder of this tour.

Only 4 nights later, on June 26th, 1977 Elvis performed what would be his final concert in Indianapolis, IN.

The two following videos are powerful. The first is backstage before the show. Elvis is meeting Rapid City's mayor and getting a plaque commemorating that he was the first show at the city's new Rushmore Civic Center. He also received a give from a Native American girl.

The second video is Elvis the other singing "My Way" live on stage in Rapid City.

On August 16, 1977, Elvis Presley was found dead in his mansion in Memphis, TN. I'll always remember my mother coming outside to tell my brothers and I that Elvis had died. We were heartbroken.

Months earlier, Elvis performed at the Sioux Falls Arena and I had begged my parents to take me. We "couldn't afford the tickets and it was sold out" were the words of my father.

Some interesting facts about Elvis Presley:

Elvis Presley's twin brother Jesse Garon died at birth (Elvis was delivered 35 minutes later).

He has more multi-platinum album sales than any other performer, with 12 albums selling over 2 million copies.

His autopsy detected 10 different drugs in his bloodstream.

Elvis' nickname for both his mother Gladys and wife Priscilla was the same -- "Satnin'."

1973's Elvis: Aloha From Hawaii attracted more viewers than Neil Armstrong's walk on the moon.

At the time of his death, he was reading The Scientific Search For The Face Of Jesus by Frank O. Adams.

He was inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

He died with only about one million dollars in his bank account.

Elvis was a distant cousin of former President Jimmy Carter.

Elvis' 1977 country hit, "Way Down," was the Number One song on the Billboard Country Singles chart the week of his death.

Following his discharge from the U.S. Army in 1960, Presley weighed 170 pounds.

He weighed 260 pounds at the time of his death in 1977.

Highway 51 South, which runs past the gates of Graceland, was renamed Elvis Presley Boulevard in 1971, while he was still alive.

