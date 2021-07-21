Report: Sixers Host Luka Garza for Pre-Draft Workout

We are now only a week away from the 2021 NBA draft. Most of the Sixers' draft talk has centered around what they will do with the 28th pick, but the team is also searching for someone to select with their late second-round pick.

Daryl Morey and company hit a home run on draft night last year with all of their selections. Not only did Tyrese Maxey come out as the steal of the draft, but later picks Isaiah Joe and Paul Reed also showed good potential. They will once again be looking to find a diamond in the rough towards the end of draft night.

Recent news has emerged that gives some insight into who the Sixers could select with the 50th overall pick. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the team hosted Iowa big man Luka Garza for a pre-draft workout.

Garza is a four-year man coming off a senior season in which he was named AP Player of The Year. In his final college season, he averaged 24.1 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 1.7 APG, and 1.6 BPG.

The Sixers are going to be in the market for bigs this offseason as Joel Embiid is now the only center under contract. Garza might not be the full-time answer at the backup center position but could provide an element the team has missed off the bench.

On top of being a bruiser around the rim, Garza can also step out and knock down shots on the perimeter. Last season at Iowa, he shot 44.0% from beyond the arc while attempting three threes per game. He has a good shooting stroke off the catch and operates well in the pick-and-pop.

Spending all four years in college may deter other teams but could entice the Sixers. We have seen in the past the team has not been scared to draft players with extended college careers. This added experience should make it easier to integrate Garza at the next level.

Taking Garza with the 50th pick is a low-risk, high-reward situation for the Sixers. If he can hang around in the NBA, it will give the Sixers another player off the bench at a cost-effective price, and if it doesn't work, all it cost was taking a flier on him with a second-round pick.

With Daryl Morey running the show, anything can happen with these picks before or during the draft. If they do intend to make the selection, Garza should be on their radar.