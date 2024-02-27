RJ Davis’s 42-Point Run Carries North Carolina Record Win Over Miami
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- After a huge first half, RJ Davis saw no reason to back off.
Davis poured in four straight 3-pointers during a riveting second-half stretch on his way to a career-high 42 points, and No. 9 North Carolina held off skidding Miami 75-71 on Monday night.
Davis, a senior guard, set a Smith Center scoring record, surpassing the 40 points by former Tar Heels All-American Tyler Hansbrough against Georgia Tech in 2006.
Davis was the only player for the Tar Heels (22-6, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) to score in double figures, marking just the fourth time in the past 25 seasons that UNC won a game with only one player in double figures and the first time since 2011, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.
Norchad Omier had 22 points, Bensley Joseph scored 21 and Kyshawn George added 14 to lead Miami (15-14, 6-12), which lost its seventh game in a row.
North Carolina, with three regular-season games remaining, stretched its ACC lead to 1½ games over second-place Duke.
