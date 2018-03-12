Royals Outfielder Suspended 80 Games for Drug Test Violation

The Kansas City Royals are going to look a little different on the field this year with a couple of their mainstays over the last five years vacating for different teams in free agency.

Now add into the mix a suspension of 80 games for Jorge Bonifacio and things are going to be even more difficult for Kansas City in 2018.

Bonifacio is a starting outfielder for the Royals and was expected to be called on for major production this summer in the absence of Lorenzo Cain and Eric Hosmer.

Now he will serve a 80 game suspension for a positive test of Boldenone.

The suspension will begin once the regular season starts as Major League Baseball announced the decision on Saturday.

In the absence of Bonifacio, the Royals will likely insert John Jay and potentially Paulo Orlando in his place.

The Royals open the season on March 29 as they host the Chicago White Sox.