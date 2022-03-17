Russell Wilson Aiming to Play 12 More Years!

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — New Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson says he aims to play 10 to 12 more seasons and win three or four more Super Bowls.

The Seattle Seahawks traded the star 33-year-old passer to the Broncos in a deal that became official Wednesday.

The Broncos sent first- and second-round draft picks this year and next to Seattle along with quarterback Drew Lock, former first-round tight end Noah Fant and defensive end Shelby Harris for Wilson.

The Broncos have churned through 10 starting quarterbacks and haven't made the playoffs since Peyton Manning's retirement six years ago.