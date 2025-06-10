Denver Broncos Add Veteran RB to Deep Room on 1-Yr Deal

JK Dobbins was one of the top available players at any position as of this week in the NFL, and the Denver Broncos signed the veteran to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Dobbins is coming off of a resurgent season with the Chargers in which he led the team with 905 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns.

Dobbins' free agent market was limited earlier in the offseason, and his signing comes in the wake of fellow free agent RB Nick Chubb inking a deal this week with the Houston Texans.

Per ProFootballTalk:

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Dobbins has signed a one-year deal with the Broncos. It’s a $5.25 million deal. We’re trying to confirm whether that’s the base value or the maximum compensation. Given Dobbins’s injury history, it’s likely the maximum value. And it’s likely that the base package will include not-insignificant per-game roster bonuses.

Dobbins has had a whirlwind of a career thus far, missing a ton of games while battling several big injuries over the years.

Somehow, he's still just 26 years old, and could have a lot left in the tank (if he can stay healthy). Dobbins joins a running back room in Denver that will feature rookie RJ Harvey as well as Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, and others.

Here's a look at the latest Broncos depth chart.

The Denver Broncos open the 2025 season with a home game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 7th.

