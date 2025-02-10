2026 Super Bowl Odds: Packers 8th, Vikings and Bears Tied

As is tradition, we spend the day after the big game talking about the odds for teams to get to the next one.

On Monday morning, we learned that the Chiefs and Ravens have the best odds, followed closely by the now defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Our area teams are very well represented in the odds for Super Bowl LX.

Get our free mobile app

Here's a look at the odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

DraftKings Sportsbook DraftKings Sportsbook loading...

That's right! Surprisingly, all six of our area teams (KC, DET, GB, DEN, MIN, and CHI) are all in the top 16 in Super Bowl odds right now for next season.

Perhaps most surprising is the fact that the Chicago Bears have identical odds to the Minnesota Vikings at present.

There is a ton that will change between now and then, but it's safe to say it might be another wildly entertaining season ahead for our regional NFL squads.

Looking for a long shot? Here are the bottom four teams in odds to win it all next year:

New Orleans Saints +15000

Cleveland Browns +15000

Tennessee Titans +20000

New York Giants +20000

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Ten of the NFL's Top Offensive Free Agents in 2025 Gallery Credit: Bert Remien