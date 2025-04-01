Iowa Native, NDSU QB Miller Visits Denver Broncos, LV Raiders

Cam Miller is coming off of a tremendous campaign that culminated in his North Dakota State Bison winning yet another National Title at the FCS level.

The Iowa native and longtime Bison star is in pursuit of a career at the next level, aiming to be drafted and earn an NFL opportunity later this month.

So far so good in the process, as it's been reported that Miller has already taken a few pre-draft visits.

Get our free mobile app

According to Dom Izzo and The Draft Network on Twitter:

It's an impressive start to the pre-draft process for Miller, who had a lot of highlights at his recent Pro Day up in Fargo:

Miller doesn't have the ideal NFL size at just 6 feet and 207 pounds, but he makes up for it with a proven track record of winning and tremendous athleticism:

He’s got good instincts in the pocket, a quick release, and some really nice flashes of touch and accuracy to go with his athleticism as a dual-threat player. It, of course, helps that he’s played on well-balanced offenses that do not charge him with doing too much on his own, too. Although Miller has showcased the ability to elevate in big moments when he’s had to and be a facilitator.

In five years in Fargo, Miller finished with 9,720 passing yards, 2,277 rushing yards, and 129 total touchdowns. He posted a career record of 45-11 as a starter and saved his best for last. This past season, he not only guided the Bison to the National Championship, but posted career highs in completions, attempts, completion percentage, yards, touchdowns and rushing yardage in the process.

Miller is a Solon, Iowa native, and was a multisport athlete at Solon High School.

It's not yet known if and where Cam Miller may be drafted this year, but 33rd Team has him as a fifth-round value at present.

Sources: Dom Izzo on Twitter, Devin Fry on Twitter, 33rd Team on MSN and GoBison.com

Recent Dakota Marker History Between NDSU and SDSU Gallery Credit: Bert Remien